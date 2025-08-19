Iran and Armenia commit to strengthening long-term cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran and Armenia have expressed their commitment to signing a long-term strategic partnership agreement between the two neighboring countries.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is on an official visit to Armenia, said during a meeting of senior delegations from both countries in the Armenian capital on Tuesday that Tehran is committed to deepening ties with Armenia and is ready to finalize a long-term strategic cooperation plan with Yerevan, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

Pezeshkian said relations between Iran and Armenia are expanding in all areas but stressed the need for closer consultations between officials to overcome obstacles and ensure implementation of agreements already signed.

He cited deep historical, cultural, and civilizational bonds as a strong foundation for strengthening bilateral cooperation based on mutual interests.

Addressing regional dynamics, Pezeshkian underlined Iran’s concerns over new developments, including a recent memorandum signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the United States, and reiterated that Tehran has consistently sought to preserve stability and peace in the Caucasus region.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, for his part, said his government remains committed to maintaining friendly and historic relations with Iran. He noted that the two countries have “diverse and complementary capacities” which should be harnessed for mutual benefit.

Pashinyan emphasized the strategic importance of Armenia’s shared border with Iran, saying cooperation underpinned by good-neighborliness was vital for Yerevan. He added that Iran’s concerns over the construction of the new transport corridor would undoubtedly be taken into account.

The Armenian leader said Yerevan is ready to sign a long-term strategic partnership document with Tehran.

News.Az