Iran announces it will start enriching uranium to 5% at Fordow Site on 6 November

Head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation Ali Akbar Salehi has announced that the country will start enriching uranium up to 5% at the Fordow nuclear site on 6 November. The official added that the process of injecting gas into the centrifuges, enriching uranium, will be monitored by inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), APA reports citing Sputnik International.

Salehi further noted that if necessary, Iran is capable of enriching uranium up to 20% at the Fordow plant. The official added that currently, the country has enough 20% enriched uranium stockpiled.

Previously, the country's President Hassan Rouhani issued an order for the Fordow nuclear site to start enriching uranium up to 5% starting 6 November as the next step in Iran's policy of scaling back its commitments under the nuclear deal.

Uranium enriched to levels between 3% and 5% is widely used in nuclear reactors around the world. When uranium is enriched beyond 20%, it is considered to be highly enriched and potentially useable in the creation of nuclear weapons. Iran has repeatedly stated that it is developing its nuclear program only for peaceful purposes, citing religious constraints prohibiting the use of nuclear weapons. But some countries, like Israel, continue to accuse Tehran of trying to build its own nukes.

