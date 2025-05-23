Iran army unveils three new homegrown VTOL drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s army has taken delivery of three new domestically-designed and developed vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones, which are versatile for various missions and can also transition to fixed-wing flight for increased efficiency and longer range.

The military hardware, dubbed Homa, Dideban (Watchdog) and Shahin-1 (Falcon-1) first-person view (FPV) suicide drones, were put on display during an unveiling ceremony at the Iranian Army's drone and air base in the southeastern city of Zahedan on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The Homa VTOL drone reportedly can operate at a maximum flight altitude of over 12,000 feet (3,657 meters). It is capable of successfully undertaking various reconnaissance missions in electronic warfare situations by utilizing its night vision capability, without the need for a runway.

The Dideban drone, which will join the Iranian Army's Ground Force, is also a lightweight and portable unmanned aerial vehicle that utilizes its day and night visibility and has the ability to pinpoint the precise location of the target.

With a flight altitude of 6,000 feet, the drone can complete a variety of reconnaissance and target pinpointing missions in different electronic warfare situations.

The distinctive feature of the Dideban drone is that it can be flown within a group and can monitor and target several areas simultaneously.

The Shahin-1 FPV suicide drone is a new and modern one capable of confronting the dangers of future battles.

Thanks to its distinctive features of flight continuity, operational range, and flight altitude appropriate to various operations, it is capable of hitting and destroying all fixed and mobile enemy targets with its maneuverability and high speed.

