Iran-Azerbaijan joint auto factory to export products to Russia: official

Head of IKCO (Iran Khodro Co.) operations in Asia, Europe, America and Commonwealth of Independent States Sabina Nobari said Azerbaijan and Iran will soon export cars to Russia, Ukraine, and the CIS nations via a joint venture, dubbed Khazar Car Factory.

Currently, all the cars produced at Khazar factory are sold in Azerbaijan.

"Iran Khodro and the Azerbaijani automotive company AzEuroCar LLC have manufactured over 300 units of family sedan model Dena in Azerbaijan since March," Nobari noted, according to Trend.

Khazar Car Factory is located in southeast Azerbaijan in the Neftchala Industrial District.

According to earlier reports, Dena, Runna, Soren, and Samand were to be produced at the Neftchala site.

