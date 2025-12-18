Iran condemns US maritime blockade on Venezuela as ‘state piracy’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the United States’ threats to unilaterally impose a maritime blockade on Venezuela, describing the move as state-sponsored piracy.

The ministry denounced attempts to prevent the legal export of Venezuelan oil as “systematic bullying and the use of force,” violating international law, the UN Charter, and principles of freedom of navigation and trade. It said any US attempt to seize or obstruct commercial vessels bound for or from Venezuela would constitute “state piracy and armed robbery at sea” and cannot be justified under US domestic law, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

“No power has the right to interfere in the internal affairs of Venezuela,” the ministry added, noting that under the UN Charter, Venezuela has the right to defend itself against external threats.

Warning of a broader risk, Iran called on the international community, including the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement, to condemn the US and prevent a “dangerous precedent” that could normalise lawlessness in international relations.

The statement came after US President Donald Trump ordered a “total and complete blockade” of sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela on December 16, following his designation of Venezuelan leadership as a “foreign terrorist organization” over alleged asset theft, terrorism, drug smuggling, and human trafficking.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro praised Iran as a global model in defending international law. The announcement drew sharp international criticism: Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemned the blockade as a serious violation of international law, affirming support for Maduro, while the Russian Foreign Ministry warned that tensions around Venezuela could have unpredictable consequences for the West.

News.Az