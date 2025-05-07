Iran criticizes Trump’s plan to rename Persian Gulf

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump's plan to rename the Persian Gulf is indicative of hostile intent toward Iran and its people, and are firmly condemned, said Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.

The top diplomat pointed out that the name Persian Gulf, like many geographical designations, is deeply rooted in human history, News.Az reports.

“Iran has never objected to the use of names such as the Sea of Oman, Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, or Red Sea. The use of these names does not imply ownership by any particular nation, but rather reflects a shared respect for the collective heritage of humanity,” he wrote on X.

“In contrast, politically motivated attempts to alter the historically established name of the Persian Gulf are indicative of hostile intent toward Iran and its people, and are firmly condemned. Such biased actions are an affront to all Iranians, regardless of their background or place of residence,” Aragchi stated.

Araghchi also expressed hope that the campaign surrounding the renaming is merely "a disinformation campaign by 'forever warriors' to anger Iranians all over the world and agitate them."

He concluded by reminding Trump of the enduring legacy of the name, stating, "I am confident that Donald Trump is aware that the name PERSIAN Gulf is centuries old and recognized by all cartographers and international bodies and was even used by all leaders of the region in their official communications until as recently as the 1960s."

Araghchi further reassured that any attempt to alter the name would be legally and geographically invalid. "While any short-sighted step in this connection will have no validity or legal or geographical effect, it will only bring the wrath of all Iranians from all walks of life and political persuasion in Iran, the U.S. and across the world."

Trump plans to announce while on his trip to Saudi Arabia next week that the U.S. will now refer to the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf or the Gulf of Arabia, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

