Iran crossed a red line: Israel warns

The Iranian authorities crossed a red line by striking Israel, and their attack will not go unanswered, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote on his page on the X social network, News.Az reports.

"The ayatollah regime crossed a red line, and the state of Israel will not remain silent in the face of Iran's brutal attack on our citizens," the head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry said. On October 1, Iran launched a massive attack on Israel , firing several hundred missiles at it. In particular, explosions were recorded in the cities of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The reason for the attack was the destruction by the Jewish state of the infrastructure of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

