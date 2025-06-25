Iran death toll hits 1,054 amid Israeli strikes as ceasefire comes into effect

The death toll in Iran from Israeli military strikes has risen to 1,054, with 4,476 others injured, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) announced.

Of those killed, 417 were civilians, and around 2,000 of the wounded were non-combatants, according to HRANA, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel took effect earlier in the day and remains in place.

Since the start of the conflict, at least 823 people have been arrested in Iran, the human rights group added.

