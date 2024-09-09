Iran denies claims of supplying missiles to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior Iranian commander has firmly denied accusations that Tehran is supplying missiles to Russia for the Ukraine conflict, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

“No missile has been sent [by Iran] to Russia and such claims are a kind of psychological warfare,” Deputy Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Fazlollah Nozari said on Sunday.As Iran has repeatedly announced, it does not support any party in the ongoing war in Ukraine, and that Tehran believes this war has "no legitimacy", he added.Russia launched what it called a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 partly to prevent NATO’s eastward expansion after warning that the US-led military alliance was following an “aggressive line” against Moscow.Earlier, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has reacted to the Western allegations of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia.The mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations said on Friday that the country regards as inhuman any military assistance to parties of the Ukraine conflict that would increase damage to lives and infrastructure in Ukraine.

