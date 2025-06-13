Iran denies reports of Mohammad Bagheri's death

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian side has denied reports that Chief of General Staff Mohammad Bagheri was killed in Israeli air strikes, News.Az reports, citing IRNA.

***05:59

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mohammad Bagheri, is believed to have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The Iranian side has not yet made any statement regarding Bagheri's fate.

