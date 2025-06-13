Yandex metrika counter

Iran denies reports of Mohammad Bagheri's death

  • Middle East
  • Share
Iran denies reports of Mohammad Bagheri's death
Photo: Reuters

The Iranian side has denied reports that Chief of General Staff Mohammad Bagheri was killed in Israeli air strikes, News.Az reports, citing IRNA.

***05:59

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mohammad Bagheri, is believed to have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory,  News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The Iranian side has not yet made any statement regarding Bagheri's fate.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      