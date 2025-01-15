Iran does not intend to build nuclear bomb, Pezeshkian asserts

Iran does not intend to build nuclear bomb, Pezeshkian asserts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has asserted that Tehran does not intend to build a nuclear bomb.

In an interview with NBC News, Pezeshkian said Iran is not seeking war but would be ready to defend itself if its nuclear sites came under attack, News.Az reports.“You see, naturally enough, we will react to any action. We do not fear war, but we do not seek it,” he said, adding: “I solemnly hope that this will not transpire because it will be to the detriment of all the actors, not only and merely us.”Pezeshkian said Iran’s adversaries were accusing Tehran of trying to build the bomb “to fabricate some sort of a pretext.”But he added, “This is not true.”

News.Az