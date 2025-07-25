Iran, European powers resume nuclear talks in Istanbul -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Delegations from Iran and the European trio of the UK, France, and Germany gathered on Friday in Istanbul for a second round of nuclear talks, marking the latest attempt to revive diplomatic engagement over Tehran’s disputed nuclear program.

Vehicles carrying the delegations were seen entering the consulate premises. The discussions are being held behind closed doors, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Representing Iran at the deputy foreign minister level are Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi.

Iran had agreed to resume negotiations at the request of the European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The E3 group of the UK, France, and Germany previously met with Iranian officials in Istanbul on May 16 for deputy foreign minister-level talks.

The parties had agreed to maintain dialogue in parallel with ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the US.

Both US-Iran talks and the broader negotiation process with European parties were halted after Israel launched an attack on Iran on June 13.

