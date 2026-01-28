Iran executes man convicted of spying for Mossad

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, according to the country’s judiciary.

The judiciary’s official Mizan news outlet reported that Hamidreza Sabet Esmailpour, who had been detained since April, was found guilty of espionage and intelligence cooperation with a hostile foreign service. He was accused of transferring classified documents and sensitive information to Israeli intelligence, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Iranian authorities have intensified espionage-related prosecutions in recent months. Esmailpour is among around a dozen individuals reportedly executed on similar charges since the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel in June.

Officials have not released further details about the case. Human rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns over Iran’s use of capital punishment in national security-related trials.

The announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing accusations of covert operations between Iran and Israel.

News.Az