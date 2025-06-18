Iran fires Fattah-1 hypersonic missiles at Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed early on Wednesday that it fired Fattah-1 hypersonic missiles in its attack on Israel.

The IRGC said using the "first-generation Fattah" missiles would mark "the beginning of the end of the Israeli army's mythical air defense," News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Iran describes the Fattah-1 as a hypersonic missile that travels up to five times the speed of sound.

The IRGC claimed the missile strike on Israel demonstrated the Islamic Republic's "complete dominance" over Israeli skies.

The strikes came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that "we now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran."

Iran's missile strikes came as the conflict entered its sixth day, with Israeli forces having conducted their heaviest strikes on Tehran Tuesday night.

Iran's Armed Forces Chief of Staff earlier warned that previous attacks were "only deterrent warnings" and that "main punitive operations will begin soon."

News.Az