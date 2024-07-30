Iran foils terror plot, arrests four suspects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian security forces have apprehended a four-member team linked to the terrorist group Jaish al-Adl, who were planning sabotage operations within the country.

The arrests took place on Monday in the village of Ghaderabad in the Khash region of Sistan and Baluchestan, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.The detainees were responsible for transferring explosive shipments inside Iran.From this terrorist group, 10 firearms, 3 RPG missiles, 4 radio devices, and some ammunition were discovered and seized before any sabotage action could be carried out.The terrorist group Jaish al-Adl has been responsible for many terrorist operations inside Iran. The Islamic Republic of Iran says this group is supported by the US and Israel.

News.Az