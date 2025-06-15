Iran Health Ministry: Israeli attacks kill 224

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze after a missile launched from Iran struck Haifa, in northern Israel, on Sunday, June 15, 2025. © Rami Shlush, AP

Israeli attacks in Iran kill 224 people, News.Az repoted citing the head of the information center of the Iranian Ministry of Health, Hossein Kirmanpour.

According to him, 1,481 people have been hospitalized over the past 65 hours.

"More than 90% of them are civilians," Kirmanpour said, adding that 522 people were discharged home and 224 died.

News.Az