Iran labels Royal Canadian Navy a terrorist organization

Iran has declared the Royal Canadian Navy a terrorist organization.

Tehran took such a step in response to Canada’s earlier blacklisting of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The ministry said the designation is a reciprocal measure following Canada’s “illegal decision” on June 19, 2024, to classify the IRGC—an official branch of Iran’s armed forces—as a terrorist entity, in violation of international law.

Citing the principle of reciprocity and Article 7 of a 2019 law on reciprocal action against countries designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization, Iran stated that: "Any country that, in any manner, follows or supports the decision of the United States of America to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization shall be subject to reciprocal action."

Under this framework, Iran announced that the Royal Canadian Navy falls under the scope of the law and, as a result, has been officially declared a terrorist organization.

