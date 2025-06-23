Iran launches missile barrages at Israel, power facility damaged

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran fired new missile barrages at Israel on Monday in the late morning hours, triggering air raid sirens across the country, the Israeli military said in a statement, News.az reports citing BBC.

According to the military, about 10 missiles were fired in four separate volleys, setting off sirens from the north to the southern border with the Gaza Strip and forcing millions of Israelis to remain in shelters for about an hour.

Most of the missiles were intercepted, but three struck Israeli territory. According to state-owned Kan TV, one landed in Ashdod, a coastal city, another in Yavneh in central Israel, and a third hit the northern area.

Missile fragments also fell in other locations, including a road in the Lakhish area of southern Israel, according to a spokesperson for the Magen David Adom rescue service. No injuries were reported.

Colonel Yaron Bar Dayan of the Home Front Command said the barrage included missiles with cluster warheads, which scatter and cause widespread damage.

The Israel Electric Corporation stated that a "strategic infrastructure facility" in the south was damaged by missile fire, resulting in power disruptions in several nearby communities

