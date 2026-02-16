Iran launches naval drills in Strait of Hormuz - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) began naval drills in the Persian Gulf on Monday, launching drills under the title “Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz.”

The exercise is being conducted under the supervision of IRGC Commander-in-Chief Maj. Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The “Smart Control” drils are designed to test scenarios involving reciprocal military responses to potential threats in the strategic waterway. The Strait of Hormuz is considered one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints for global energy shipments.

State TV, citing IRGC officials, said the exercise aims to evaluate the operational readiness of naval units and ensure their preparedness in the event of security challenges.

Footage broadcast by national television showed an IRGC Navy helicopter taking off as part of the exercise, with a correspondent noting that the drills are expected to continue in the coming hours.

News.Az