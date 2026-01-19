Iran may lift internet blackout after state TV hack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran could restore internet in the coming days, a senior parliament member said, after authorities shut communications during the worst protests since 1979.

State television appeared briefly hacked on Sunday, airing messages from former Shah’s son Reza Pahlavi and US President Donald Trump calling for revolt, News.Az reports, citing Al Arabia.

Authorities report over 5,000 deaths, including 500 security personnel, while opponents accuse the regime of violently suppressing peaceful protests. Parliament officials said internet access will return once security conditions are “appropriate.”

News.Az