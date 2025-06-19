Yandex metrika counter

Iran names new IRGC ground forces commander

  • Region
  • Share
Iran names new IRGC ground forces commander
Photo: ISNA

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has appointed Brigadier General Mohammad Karami as the new commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces, according to an official statement released on June 19.

Karami replaces Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, who led the IRGC ground forces for over a decade, overseeing key operations during a time of heightened regional instability and domestic security challenges, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The leadership change, recommended by the IRGC’s top command, was attributed to Karami’s “proven competence and valuable experience.”

Iranian authorities expect him to enhance the force’s operational readiness, reinforce ideological commitment, and align with the strategic goals of the Islamic Revolution.

Supreme Leader Khamenei thanked Pakpour for his “effective and valuable service” and offered prayers for Karami’s success in his new role.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      