Iran names new IRGC ground forces commander

Karami replaces Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, who led the IRGC ground forces for over a decade, overseeing key operations during a time of heightened regional instability and domestic security challenges, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The leadership change, recommended by the IRGC’s top command, was attributed to Karami’s “proven competence and valuable experience.”

Iranian authorities expect him to enhance the force’s operational readiness, reinforce ideological commitment, and align with the strategic goals of the Islamic Revolution.

Supreme Leader Khamenei thanked Pakpour for his “effective and valuable service” and offered prayers for Karami’s success in his new role.