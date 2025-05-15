Iran not to dismantle uranium enrichment facilities: FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stressed Thursday that none of the country's uranium enrichment facilities would be dismantled, according to the semi-official Fars news agency, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

He made the remarks during a visit to the 36th Tehran International Book Fair in the Iranian capital, where he elaborated on Iran's positions in the ongoing Oman-mediated indirect nuclear talks with the United States.

"We may be building trust and offering transparency regarding the nuclear issue, but we will not forgo our (uranium) enrichment. None of our enrichment facilities will be dismantled, and this is our principled position," Araghchi said.

He stressed that in addition to upholding its nuclear rights, Iran sought sanctions relief through indirect negotiations with the United States. "We are ready to build trust and offer transparency to the other side in return for the sanctions' removal," the minister said.

Araghchi underscored that defending the Iranian people's nuclear rights, including uranium enrichment, was among the country's principles and fundamental positions in the negotiations.

His remarks came as Iranian and U.S. delegations on Sunday held the fourth round of indirect talks on Tehran's nuclear program and the removal of Washington's sanctions in the Omani capital Muscat.

"I think we're getting close to maybe doing a deal without having to do this," Trump said, referring to military action against Iran. He made the comments on Thursday in Qatar, the second leg of his Gulf tour.

"You probably read the story that Iran has sort of agreed to the terms," he said.

News.Az