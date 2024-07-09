Iran opens first national microchip design centre

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first national microchip design centre was launched during a ceremony attended by Iran's Vice President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, Ruhollah Dehghani, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

The first national microchip design centre was launched on Monday to boost the development of technologies and prototypes for diverse chip applications.Established to facilitate factory-free design, this centre aims to domestically create an array of chips within a 500-square-meter facility divided into three distinct sections.The centre is also adept at managing international chip design projects and training chip designers, assembly professionals, and software production experts. Moreover, it fosters the development of knowledge-based products originating from locally designed chips.

