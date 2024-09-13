Iran parliament backs president’s capital relocation plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's parliament has shown support for President Masoud Pezeshkian’s idea of relocating the nation's capital from Tehran, acknowledging the extensive effort and financial resources required for such a major project.

Seyed Ruhollah Mousavi, a member of the Majlis Domestic Policy Committee, emphasized that moving the capital is a complex and labor-intensive process that will require significant funding, News.Az reports, citing foreign media However, he noted that with adequate planning and preparation, the relocation could be feasible.Mousavi also suggested that certain ministries could be moved to regions with specialized industries, such as relocating steel production facilities closer to the coast to reduce their high water consumption.The proposal for relocating the capital was introduced by President Masoud Pezeshkian. He proposed that the new capital be situated in the south of the country, near the Persian Gulf, citing both economic and logistical reasons. Pezeshkian argued that Tehran's current model of processing resources from the south and sending them back for export is increasingly undermining the country's competitiveness.Pezeshkian also announced that once a new location is chosen, all government offices will be moved to the new capital, and residents of Tehran will be given the opportunity to relocate as well.

News.Az