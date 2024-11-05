Iran promises ‘calculated’ retaliatory attack on Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran issued a stern warning on Tuesday, stating it will “certainly” respond to Israel’s recent attack in a “well-measured” and “well-calculated” manner.

“Iran will certainly respond to the Oct. 26 Israeli attack on appropriate time and manner, and in a well-measured and well-calculated way,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, said during a joint press briefing with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency. Araghchi, who arrived in the Pakistani capital on a two-day visit Monday night, emphasized that Iran reserves its “inherent” right to “legitimately” respond to Israeli strikes in line with the UN charter.Late last month, t he Israeli military launched strikes on military bases in Iran , targeting about 20 sites over several hours across Ilam, Khuzestan, and Tehran. Tel Aviv said the strikes were in response to attacks from “Iran and its proxies.”Araghchi accused the “Zionist regime” of spreading terrorism from Gaza to Lebanon, adding that the international community has failed to halt Israel’s “genocide” of Palestinians.

