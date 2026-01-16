Iran protest death toll rises to 2,677

+ ↺ − 16 px

A US-based human rights organization announced that the death toll from ongoing protests in Iran has risen to 2,677.

The protests, which were sparked by public frustration over worsening economic conditions, have also resulted in the detention of 19,097 people, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The group said that 2,677 people were killed in clashes that erupted during the demonstrations.

Iranian authorities have not issued any official statements regarding the total number of deaths or injuries linked to the protests so far.

The protests began on December 28 in the capital, Tehran, when shopkeepers, merchants, and small business owners launched strikes and demonstrations in response to soaring inflation, the sharp decline of the rial, and deteriorating economic conditions.

Since then, the demonstrations have spread to numerous cities across the country and have evolved into broader anti-government protests involving workers, students, and other segments of society.

