Iran protests death toll surpasses 4,000

The death toll from protests in Iran has risen to 4,029, a US-based human rights group said on Monday.

At least 5,811 people have sustained severe injuries during the protests, the report said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Iran has been shaken by waves of demonstrations since last month, beginning on December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, triggered by the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and deteriorating economic conditions. The protests later spread to several other cities across the country.

Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel of supporting what they describe as “armed rioters,” whom they say have carried out multiple attacks in public places nationwide.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to “hit hard” if protesters were killed, but later praised Tehran for reportedly cancelling hundreds of scheduled executions.


