Iran resumes flights suspended after missile strike on Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran resumed flights at its airports on Thursday after a brief suspension due to its missile attack on Israel.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization spokesman, Jafar Yazarloo, confirmed the resumption, citing the lifting of restrictions, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. “After ensuring favorable and safe flight conditions and ending of the restrictions, airlines are allowed to carry out flight operations,” he said. The Islamic Republic launched 200 missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening , marking its second-ever direct attack on its sworn enemy, following a missile and drone attack in April.The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has advised European airlines to avoid Iranian airspace until October 31, with the situation under ongoing review.Similar warnings were issued for Israel and Lebanon at the weekend.

News.Az