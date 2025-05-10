Iran reveals new underground drone base for its military

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has revealed a new underground military base dedicated to housing drones.

It portrayed an advanced unmanned system capable of evading radar detection and conducting surveillance of American naval assets, News.Az reports citing The National.

Iran is aiming to protect its assets from potential air strikes and surveillance, particularly from Israel or the US, at a time where tensions are high.

In the inauguration ceremony, IRGC Major General Hossein Salami said, "What the Iranian people witness today represents only a fraction of the IRGC Navy's substantial drone capabilities."

The video, released by the country's national television, also showed the underground base's integration of various missile platforms and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). During the past few months, the IRGC has unveiled several underground missile bases and a subterranean naval base.

Mr Salami warned earlier this week that Tehran would "open the gates of hell" if attacked by the US or Israel.

His remarks came after strong threats issued by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, who warned his country would act against Iran in the same way it did with its proxies in the region.

"What we have done to Hezbollah in Beirut, to Hamas in Gaza, to Assad in Damascus, we will do to you in Tehran," Mr Katz said, referring to deposed former Syrian president Bashar Al Assad.

Iran and the US are set to hold a fourth round of nuclear talks in Oman on Sunday. US President Donald Trump, who withdrew Washington from a 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers meant to curb its nuclear activity, has threatened to bomb Iran if no new deal is reached to resolve the long unresolved dispute.

Three previous rounds of talks in Oman and Rome ended with notes of optimism, with the two sides saying the atmosphere was friendly despite the countries' four decades of enmity.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier raised the possibility of Iran importing enriched uranium for any civilian energy.

Iran has found itself in a weaker place over the past year. Israel has decimated Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shiite militia backed by Iran that could launch a counter-attack in any war, and Iran's main ally in the Arab world, Mr Assad, was toppled in December.

The talks come ahead of President Trump's visit to the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar next week.

News.Az