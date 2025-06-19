Iran's IRGC appoints new intelligence chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Thursday appointed Majid Khademi as the new head of its intelligence organization, News.az reports citing semi-official Fars News Agency.

The appointment was made by IRGC's Chief Commander Mohammad Pakpour only days after Mohammad Kazemi, the organization's former chief, and his deputy Hassan Mohaghegh were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday.

Prior to his appointment to the new post, Khademi served as the head of the IRGC's Intelligence Protection Organization.

On June 13, Israel launched airstrikes on Tehran and several other areas in the country, killing a number of senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and hundreds of civilians. The strikes have continued across various parts of Iran.

In response, Iran has carried out missile and drone attacks on multiple targets in Israel, causing casualties and significant damage.

