Jackie Chan to film Armour of God IV in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan

Jackie Chan to film Armour of God IV in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan

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Jackie Chan is set to film Armour of God IV: Ultimatum in Kazakhstan, marking the action star’s first major production in the Central Asian region.

The upcoming film will be directed by Robert Kun and produced by Salem Entertainment. Production is scheduled to begin in July, with the movie targeting a worldwide theatrical release in the second quarter of 2027, News.Az reports, citing Variety.

The project will also shoot scenes in Azerbaijan as part of its international filming schedule.

The film continues the story of Chan’s iconic character Asian Hawk, who returns for another globe-trotting adventure centered around an ancient artifact known as the Tumar, reportedly tied to a reward worth more than $20 million.

The production is backed by Alem Fund, a Kazakhstan-linked investment fund registered with the Astana International Financial Centre. According to producers, Armour of God IV: Ultimatum is the first project from the fund’s current slate to officially enter production.

Speaking about the film, Jackie Chan said the collaboration with Kazakh partners opens “many new visual and creative ideas” and described the project as the beginning of a broader relationship with the region.

The Armour of God franchise began in 1986 with the original film directed by and starring Chan. It was followed by Armour of God II: Operation Condor in 1991 and Chinese Zodiac in 2012, all centered around the adventures of the Asian Hawk character.

Producer Igor Tsay described the project as a “historic moment” for Central Asian filmmaking, saying the region’s involvement in a major international franchise represents an important step for the development of the local creative industry.

News.Az