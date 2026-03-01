Iran's Mashhad airport targeted in airstrikes
Source: Al Jazeera
Mashhad airport in northwestern Iran was reportedly attacked on Sunday as US-Israeli airstrikes continued.
Separately, a blast sent a large plume of smoke into the sky near Bushehr in southern Iran, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.
An air defense site at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ “Imam Sadegh” base was also reportedly targeted.
By Nijat Babayev