Yandex metrika counter

Iran's Mashhad airport targeted in airstrikes

  • Region
  • Share
Iran's Mashhad airport targeted in airstrikes
Source: Al Jazeera

Mashhad airport in northwestern Iran was reportedly attacked on Sunday as US-Israeli airstrikes continued.

Separately, a blast sent a large plume of smoke into the sky near Bushehr in southern Iran, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

An air defense site at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ “Imam Sadegh” base was also reportedly targeted.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      