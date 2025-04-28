Yandex metrika counter

Iran's president arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit - UPDATED

Photo: AZERTAC

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Iranian President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC

President Pezeshkian was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday departed for Baku, Azerbaijan, for a one-day visit.

The trip is being made at the official invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports, citing IRNA

The presidents are scheduled to hold talks in Baku. 

President Pezeshkian's visit to Azerbaijan aims to further develop ties between the two countries.


News.Az 

