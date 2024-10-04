Iran's response to any Israeli attack will be proportional

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the Islamic Republic’s response to any Israeli attack “will be proportionate and calculated,” News.Az reports citing Mehr news agency.

Iran supports the efforts for a ceasefire, provided that first, the rights of the Lebanese people are respected and it is accepted by the Resistance, and second, it comes simultaneously with a ceasefire in Gaza, said Araghchi in a presser in Beirut on Friday.During the press conference, he said that Iran stands by Lebanon and will remain by the side of the Resistance.The Islamic Republic of Iran supports Lebanon’s efforts to confront the Zionist atrocities, he said voicing full confidence that the Lebanese nation will emerge victorious.Commenting on the Iranian missile operation last Tuesday, Araghchi said the step was in self-defense and in response to attacks on Iran’s interests by the Zionist regime.The top diplomat went on to say that Iran never seeks war, noting, "What we did was in response to the attack on Iranian territory, our embassy in Damascus, and Iranian interests.”“We only targeted military and security sites in the Zionist entity."Araghchi warned that the Islamic Republic’s response to any Israeli attack “will be proportionate and calculated.”He said that his visit in these difficult circumstances is the best evidence that Iran stands with Hezbollah.Also, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced on his social media account that Foreign Minister Araghchi arrived in Beirut on Friday.The Iranian foreign minister, accompanied by two members of parliament and the head of the Red Crescent Society, will meet with high-ranking Lebanese officials, he added.

News.Az