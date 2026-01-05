Iran says internet restrictions depend on conditions amid protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s ICT Minister Sattar Hashemi said on Monday that any decision to limit or cut internet access would depend on the prevailing conditions, in response to questions about disruptions during periods of unrest.

“Estimates show that more than 10 million citizens, directly or indirectly, have their lives and livelihoods affected by the country’s communications infrastructure,” Hashemi said, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

“People have demands and protests, but at the same time there is serious concern about damage to businesses if the internet is disrupted or cut, and this concern is completely understandable,” he noted.

He said cutting or restricting internet access was “not an absolute or permanent measure” and that decisions were made by taking into account what he described as “security, livelihood and the protection of citizens’ lives.”

News.Az