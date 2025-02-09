Iran says IRGC navy may close Strait of Hormuz

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian military has the capability to blockade the Strait of Hormuz if necessary.

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, Alireza Tangsiri, told journalists in Bandar Abbas, Iran, News.Az citing the Tasnim news agency.

"We can, by resorting to military force, close the Strait of Hormuz. But we will not do this now, while we ourselves use the strait," he said.

The commander stressed that the US will never succeed in achieving its goal of cutting off Iranian oil exports. He recalled that Tehran's main goals are to ensure regional stability and secure exports of Iranian oil and gas.

