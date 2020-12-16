Iran says it will return to nuclear deal, if P5+1 complies with its commitments

If the P5+1 would fully return to complying with its commitments, Iran would return to its commitments as well, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, according to IRNA.

"Our conditions in 2020 or early 2021 are different from those of 2015," said Rouhani, adding that Iran was facing six resolutions back then, but today they no longer exist.

"We have proved in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that Iran was the most committed country," Rouhani said.

"Today our defense is not comparable to 2015 and we have the most modern defense systems our nuclear power has changed as well," he said.

"We only had two types of centrifuges that were IR1 and IR2 but today we have IR8 and IR6 we are stronger than ever, " he said.

"No power could separate us from our path and the super powers have understood that no pressure could break Iran," he said.

News.Az