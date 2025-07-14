Yandex metrika counter

Iran says no deal reached on resuming nuclear talks with US
Iran and the United States have not agreed on the time or location for the next round of negotiations on the nuclear deal, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei.

"No date, time, or place has been set for this matter yet," he said during a weekly briefing, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The diplomat emphasized that Iran "will not return to the negotiating table" until it is "convinced of the effectiveness of diplomatic efforts and the negotiation process."

Iran and the United States have been holding indirect talks brokered by Oman on the settlement of the situation around the Iranian nuclear program since April. After several attempts to reach an agreement, the talks turned out to be hanging by a thread due to disagreements between the US and Iran over uranium enrichment. The sixth round of talks was supposed to take place in Muscat on June 15, but after the Israeli strikes, the consultations were suspended.


