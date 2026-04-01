Iranian missile strikes oil tanker off Qatar's coast

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Qatar’s Ministry of Defence reported that three cruise missiles launched from Iran targeted Qatari assets, with one missile striking an oil tanker leased to QatarEnergy.

The ministry said that two of the missiles were successfully intercepted, while the third hit the vessel, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

All 21 crew members aboard the tanker were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

News.Az