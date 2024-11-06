Iran sentences four people to death for alleged spying for Israel

Iran sentences four people to death for alleged spying for Israel

An Iranian court has sentenced four people to death on charges of spying for Israel.

Three of the defendants—whose nationalities were not disclosed—were accused of assisting Israel's Mossad in moving equipment used in the 2020 assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. Fakhrizadeh, regarded by Western intelligence agencies as the key figure behind Iran’s covert nuclear weapons program, was killed in a highly sophisticated attack, which Iran has always denied was part of any weapons development effort.The Jewish Chronicle had reported in February 2021, citing intelligence sources, that Fakhrizadeh was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by Mossad agents, including both Israeli and Iranian nationals.Israel has consistently refrained from commenting on the assassination.

