Iran set to close Strait of Hormuz
- Middle East
Photo: Press TV
Iran’s parliament has approved a measure to shut down the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz in response to recent US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, News.Az reports citing state-run Press TV.
The Strait, a vital chokepoint for global oil shipments, handles nearly a fifth of the world’s petroleum trade. While the legislative body has reached a consensus on the move, the final decision lies with the Supreme National Security Council, Iran’s top security authority.