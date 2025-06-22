Yandex metrika counter

Iran set to close Strait of Hormuz

Iran set to close Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s parliament has approved a measure to shut down the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz in response to recent US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, News.Az reports citing state-run Press TV.

The Strait, a vital chokepoint for global oil shipments, handles nearly a fifth of the world’s petroleum trade. While the legislative body has reached a consensus on the move, the final decision lies with the Supreme National Security Council, Iran’s top security authority.


