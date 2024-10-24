Iran slams UN for failing to prevent war in Gaza

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian criticized international mechanisms, such as the UN Security Council, for failing to force Israel to end the war in Gaza.

Addressing the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan on Thursday, Pezeshkian stressed that the geographical scope of BRICS is a unique opportunity to facilitate transcontinental communication and the acquisition of collective common interests, a process that will leave a tremendous result in reducing the existing gap in the development process and increasing the level of people's well-being, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. “The future belongs to the countries that play the greatest role in creating convergence and establishing a new order of institutionalized relations based on the discourse of harmony and justice,” Pezeshkian said.The Iranian president stressed that coalitionism and efforts to create constructive and friendly relations are part of today's reality and the desire of many countries and international actors to get rid of unilateralism, the Iranian president said.“The imposition of unilateral and illegal sanctions breaches international norms and rules, and hampers the development of other countries,” he added.

