Iran starts evacuating diplomats, military personnel from Syria

Iran has reportedly started evacuating some of its diplomats and military advisers from Syria, according to unnamed sources.

Certain members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran's elite military force, have already been relocated to Iraq and Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times. On December 2, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Iranian military advisers would continue their presence in Syria, assisting Damascus in counter-terrorism efforts.In addition to military advisers, The New York Times sources claim that some Iranian diplomatic staff and their families, as well as ordinary Iranian citizens, have also left Syria. Evacuees were transported to Tehran by air, while others traveled by land to Lebanon, Iraq, and the Syrian port of Latakia.

