Iran to hold funeral ceremony for late President Raisi on May 21

+ ↺ − 16 px

A funeral ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other state officials, killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, will be held on May 21 in the city of Tabriz, Iranian news agency Mehr reported on Monday citing a local official.

"The funeral ceremony for the president and his entourage will be held tomorrow in Tabriz," the official said adding that a forensic medical examination would be held before the funeral.A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashed in Iran’s province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Malek Rahmati, and Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem were also on board.Head of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran Pir Hossein Kolivand declared all passengers and crew of Raisi's helicopter dead. Iranian Vice President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri confirmed reports of the death of the Iranian leader in the crash.

News.Az