Iran to pursue US visa ban in international organizations

Iran will pursue the US President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban entry for nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries in international organizations, t

Qashqavi condemned the measure saying it is against the international laws, Fars news agency reported.

He further said that Tehran will reciprocate the US president’s measure “at any level.”

President Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 27 to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough control on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Iran on Jan. 29 summoned the Swiss ambassador, who represents Washington's interests, to protest the measure.

Qashqavi further said Tehran has told its diplomatic representatives across the world to reciprocate the US decision, adding that Iran’s Foreign Ministry will take “strong” decision in this regard without explaining further details.

He added that at least six million Iranians are living abroad, expressing concern that many of them would face problems due the US administration’s new decision.

