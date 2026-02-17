Iran to temporarily close parts of Strait of Hormuz

Iran to temporarily close parts of Strait of Hormuz

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran will temporarily close sections of the Strait of Hormuz for several hours on Tuesday as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) conducts military drills in the strategic waterway.

Authorities said the move is being taken as a “security precaution” to ensure shipping safety during the exercises, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Strait of Hormuz is considered the world’s most critical oil export route, linking major Gulf producers — including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates — to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

IRGC forces on Monday launched military drills, dubbed “Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz.”

The exercises are being conducted under the supervision of IRGC Commander-in-Chief Maj. Gen. Mohammad Pakpour.

The “Smart Control” drills are designed to test scenarios involving reciprocal military responses to potential threats in the strategic waterway.

News.Az