Iran unveils support packages to revive war-damaged industrial units

On the evening of July 1, coinciding with Iran’s "National Industry and Mining Day," Industry Minister Seyed Mohammad Atabak commemorated the sector’s vital role throughout the country’s history and recent challenges.

Speaking about the recent conflict, Atabak emphasized the resilience and bravery of Iran’s industry and mining sectors in the face of enemy aggression, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

"The industry and mining sectors have stood as true companions of our nation and people, contributing significantly to Iran’s proud achievements," Atabak stated. He praised the sectors for their courageous response during the recent invasion by the Zionist enemy, highlighting their unwavering support for the livelihood and welfare of the Iranian people.

In a meeting with producers and industry owners affected by recent Israeli airstrikes targeting civilian production centers, Atabak condemned the enemy’s intent to halt production and employment. "This conspiracy was met with strong resistance from the industry and production front," he noted.

Reza Ansari, head of Iran’s Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), reported that despite nine industrial parks sustaining damage during the 12-day conflict, all remained operational. Speaking on state television’s Economic Desk program, Ansari highlighted that over 80 percent of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in industrial parks, alongside major industries including mining and automotive manufacturing, continued their activities throughout the conflict.

"Thanks to contingency measures by the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, production of essential goods had already been increased ahead of the conflict," Ansari explained. He added that the sudden surge in demand for basic goods due to mass displacement was quickly met by the production and distribution sectors adapting rapidly to the new challenges.

Industry Minister Atabak attributed Iran’s ability to overcome adversity to its strong domestic capabilities and public solidarity. He praised the close coordination between the private sector and the Ministry of Industry, which enabled swift crisis management during the initial hours of the Israeli attacks.

Addressing industrial associations and unions, Atabak described the nation’s production and reconstruction efforts as fundamental pillars of national strength. "Our management of decisions, field operations, and the restoration of stability over recent days now provides a blueprint for future crisis responses," he said.

As part of ongoing recovery, the government is preparing supportive packages aimed at reintegrating war-damaged industrial units back into the production cycle, underscoring its commitment to revitalize the nation’s industrial backbone amid challenging times.

News.Az