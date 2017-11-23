Iran warns of crushing response to threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami warned that the country is ready to give a crushing and agile response to any possible threat posed by enemies.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran's defense policy is based on deterrence and is not affected by any threat, sanction and pressure and we move forward appropriate to different types of threats and geopolitical conditions of the country," General Hatami said, addressing members of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission in Tehran on Wednesday, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Noting that no enemy can imagine the extent of Iran's defense power, he said that the US has stopped short of mentioning the military option against Iran after several years due to Tehran's military power.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has attained such a very high defense-strategic capability that we can today suppress different types of threats against the Islamic Republic in and outside borders decisively, crushingly and in a timely manner," the Fars News agency cited General Hatami as saying.

News.Az

