Iran warns of stronger retaliation if civilian targets are struck again

In a statement carried by Tasnim News Agency, military spokesman Second Brigadier General Ibrahim Zolfaghari said Iranian forces had responded to what he described as US and Israeli attacks on Iranian infrastructure in several locations, including southern Isfahan, Karaj and Mahshahr, News.Az reports.

He said the response was carried out under “Operation True Promise 4” and involved coordinated operations by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy and Aerospace Force.

The statement said Iranian forces targeted energy facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait, including installations linked to ExxonMobil and Chevron in Habshan, a facility in Al Ruwais, and the Shuaiba petrochemical complex, which it said was set on fire and shut down.

It also said Iranian forces struck what it described as US-linked and Israeli-linked sites in the region, including a gathering point for US personnel near Kuwait’s Mohammad Al-Ahmad naval base and a vessel identified as the “King Dao Star” near Jebel Ali port in the UAE, which it said was hit by a cruise missile.

The IRGC Navy said it had also restricted maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, preventing several vessels from passing due to lack of clearance.

Separately, the statement said Iranian drone strikes targeted sites in southern Israel near Beersheba, as well as facilities near Dimona, and sites on Bubiyan Island in Kuwait that it said housed US communications and command infrastructure.

Iranian air defences also shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Isfahan and another drone near Kharg Island, it said, bringing the total number of downed drones to 163.

The military warned that any repetition of attacks on civilian infrastructure would be met with “far more powerful and extensive” retaliatory operations in subsequent phases.