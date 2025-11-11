Iranian actor Homayoun Ershadi dies at 78

Ershadi gained international fame for his breakthrough role in Abbas Kiarostami's Taste of Cherry (1997), which won the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The film, which explores the story of a man searching for someone to bury him after his planned suicide, brought Ershadi global recognition and marked the start of a distinguished acting career.

Born in 1947 in Isfahan, Iran, Ershadi initially studied architecture before transitioning into acting.

His career spanned both Iranian cinema and Hollywood, with notable roles in The Kite Runner (2007), A Most Wanted Man (2014), and a brief appearance in Zero Dark Thirty (2012).

The Iranian artistic community, including the House of Cinema, mourned his death, with government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani calling him a “noble and thoughtful actor of Iranian cinema.” Ershadi’s passing is a significant loss to both Iranian and international film and theatre.